Thunder Lotus, creators of the “cozy management game about dying” Spiritfarer®, have shared their content update plans for the acclaimed project. Three separate updates are planned for release throughout 2021, and will notably expand upon the game’s main story, as well as adding additional characters, locations, and quality of life improvements. All updates will be free for owners of the game across all systems, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Stadia.
The full Spiritfarer development roadmap and details on the planned updates are available on the Thunder Lotus blog here: https://thunderlotusgames.com/spiritfarer-roadmap-2021/
Launched in August 2020, Spiritfarer has proven to be Thunder Lotus’ most successful project to date, appearing on best-seller lists on Steam and Nintendo Switch™, receiving both critical acclaim and Overwhelmingly Positive reviews from players, and garnering nominations at The Game Awards and The DICE Awards.
“We’re tremendously happy with the praise Spiritfarer has received since launch” says Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin. “It’s attracted a very passionate group of fans too, which is great because the team is excited to keep supporting the game with new content this year! I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our fans for their crucial input as we explored various ideas for new Spiritfarer content. Your feedback definitely helped us zero in on the best path forward for the project!”
About Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?
Spiritfarer is available now on the following platforms: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Stadia.