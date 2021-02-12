Shoot 1UP DX is now available for PS5 and PS4 in the Americas and Europe. Developers Mommy’s Best Games and Super Soul have taken special care to port their shmup darling to Sony’s consoles.
Shoot 1UP DX is an award-winning twist on the shmup formula: instead of hoarding each 1UP, you now may play all your ships at the same time. Starting with three ships, players can continue to build an armada of fighters, and deftly blast their way through 8 wild levels of alien forces.
“There’s so many new changes and improvements for Shoot 1UP DX and we’re bringing all the tasty bites to Sony’s amazing systems” declared Nathan Fouts, lead designer, “new level designs, big-bad bosses, new enemies–there’s plenty of new content to shoot up!”
PS4 and PS5 Release Available Now
Shoot 1UP DX is now available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4. Shoot 1UP DX has been remastered, with higher resolution art, new enemies, more levels, on-line leaderboards, and a locked framerate of 60fps. Exclusive to the Sony consoles are the exciting Trophies.
And despite a challenging process, developer Mommy’s Best Games managed to release Shoot 1UP DX to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, last year, to positive acclaim.
Key Features for Shoot 1UP DX in 4K
Remastered for 4K resolution at 60 fps with tons of action!
1UPs instantly enter the action!
Command up to 30 ships at the same time!
2 player local co-op play for 60 simultaneous player ship insanity!
Contract your phalanx to dodge enemy fire, expand your ships to fire the PLASMA AUGER!
Hardcore? Crank up the difficulty and gameplay speed for THUMB-TWISTING maneuvers!
Classic shmup design – 8 levels of alien-fighting action, ready for you to get your revenge!
Deluxe Version includes 2 brand new levels, a dozen NEW ENEMIES, bosses, and more!
Challenging Trophies for Playstation and a Platinum Trophy for completionists!
Online Leaderboards to compete with your friends and chase scores!