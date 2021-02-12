President Joe Biden met with U.S. lawmaker’s in the Oval Office on Thursday and warned the bipartisan group of senators that China has been vigorously outpacing the United States on infrastructure. “They’re investing a lot of money, they’re investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things,” Biden said.
The information came after the president spent two hours talking to China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. “They have a major, major new initiative on rail and they already have rail that goes 225 miles an hour with ease,” Biden explained to the Environment and Public Works committee. “We just have to step up. And so, what I’d like to talk to these folks about — since they are the key committee — is how we begin this. I’ve laid out what I think we should be doing,” President Biden added.
Thursday’s meeting with lawmakers and the president’s call with President Xi on Wednesday come after last week’s address at the State Department where Biden told his plans to work more closely with our allies to initiate stronger pushback against Beijing which is currently America’s “most serious competitor.”
“We will confront China’s economic abuses,” the president said. The administration is also focusing efforts on addressing human rights abuses and to try mending our trade relations with the second-largest economy in the world. Tension between Beijing and Washington escalated during the Trump administration due to the heightening of our trade war and efforts to ban Chinese tech companies from conducting business in the U.S.
President Biden assured Americans that the new administration is prepared for the “extreme competition” with China in an interview with CBS. The newly inaugurated president noted that his style will be much different from the previous administration’s methods. “I’m not going to do it the way Trump did. We are going to focus on the international rules of the road,” Biden said on Sunday. When reporters questioned the 46th President on Wednesday, they pressed on if he had any interest in punishing the world superpower on their lack of transparency over the Covid-19 pandemic last year. “I’m interested in getting all the facts,” he replied.
Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Yang Jiechi, the director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission. Reports of the tense conversation said that Secretary Blinken told Director Jiechi that the U.S. intends to hold China accountable for a variety of issues, including abuses on human rights. He also called on Beijing to outright condemn the recent coup by the military in Myanmar on February 1st.
The Burmese military regime responsible for the recent coup triggered the U.S. Treasury to announce new sanctions against Myanmar, specifically targeting the country’s top military officials responsible for initiating the coup. President Biden also signed an executive order enabling the Treasury Department to also target these sanctions upon spouses and adult children of those who are being sanctioned.
Named in the sanctions is the top military commander, Min Aung Hlaing, and his deputy Soe Win. Additionally, four members of the State Administration Council have also been listed. The Treasury's newly implemented sanctions will also prevent the generals from accessing over $1 billion of the Myanmar's government funds that are held in the U.S. Two businesses controlled by the regime will also be affected — the Myanmar Ruby Enterprise and Myanmar Imperial Jade Co., which have produced the gemstones for centuries.