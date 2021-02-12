Wednesday, January 27, was the International Day of Commemoration for the millions of victims from the Holocaust. It has been held on this date since 2005; when it was recognized as a chance to commemorate all the victims of the Holocaust who were lost in the concentration camps, and those who survived to tell the world what had happened to them at the hands of the Nazis.
There is a specific reason that this date was chosen; it was on this date back in 1945 that the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp was liberated by Soviet forces. It was then that the true atrocities of what Hitlers and his Nazi party had done to the prisoners being held and murdered in the concentration camps were revealed to the world. On this date every year, people around the world take the time to mourn and remember the over 6 million victims of the Holocaust who were killed; as well as the countless number of survivors and those of their families whose lives were forever changed by this brutal regime who wanted to get rid of people that did not fit their perfect ideal.
People may not realize that it was not only the millions of Jewish people who were killed in the death camps; that the horrific number also included people who were disabled, gypsies, those who were gay, and any others who did not fit their perverted ideal. All of these groups were the people who the Nazis believed did not fit the image that they thought should form the society of their empire, basically it was anyone that they believed did not fit into the Aryan ideal of the perfect tall blue-eyed blond.
However, this was not a thought that just came up just as or after the war started in 1939; no, this was not the first time that this vision of the perfect German citizen was developed. It had been known about before these atrocities took place; that for years before Hitler had become the chancellor of Germany, he had been obsessed with ideas about race, and the value that it placed on people’s lives.
If you read any of the stories written about Hitler after the fact, or go back and check historical documents, it can be seen In his speeches and writings, the fact that Hitler spread his beliefs in the idea of “racial purity”; and in his belief of the superiority of the “Germanic race”—what he obscenely called an Aryan “master race”. He not only believed this, but said that his perfect Aryan or German race must remain pure in order for the chance that one day they would be able to take over the world. For Hitler, the ideal “Aryan” was blond, blue-eyed, and tall. Now, ironically, if this was his ideal German race, then he himself would not qualify to be part of the “master race” he wanted to create. It’s quite obvious that he was not tall, blond or blue-eyed, so if he believed that this was the perfect image for the country; then he would not be able to be a member of this perfect and ideal master race. He was short, had dark hair, and dark eyes, and would never match his perfect ideal.
After Hitler came to power when he became the chancellor of Germany at the end of January in 1933, this was the end of democracy in Germany. After he and his Nazis came to power, these racist beliefs and his desire to create his perfect Germany led to a community that however quickly became a police state; where basic freedoms were done away with it, leading to the people living there having to deal with unpredictable arrests and imprisonment carried out by the members of the Nazis’ Third Reich. These tyrannical and racist beliefs were insistently passed onto his followers, not only those in the Nazi party, but those who followed along as well. They now became the ideology that was pushed by the new government.
Not only were they said aloud constantly, they were also publicly spread through posters, heard on the radio, they were seen in movies, taught in classrooms, and also reported in the newspapers. However, it didn’t stop at just words; no, the Nazis then began to put their beliefs of shaping the master race into action, and this was done with help from German scientists who had the idea that their world could be better by not letting people who were “inferior” reproduce, or at least limiting the amount of the inferiors who were able to do so. Beginning in 1933, German physicians were allowed to perform forced sterilizations, operations making it impossible for the victims to have children. Among the targets of this horrible program were Roma Gypsies, handicapped individuals which included the mentally ill and people born deaf and blind. Also targeted by this program were close to 500 African-German children who were born after World War I. The group that were most targeted by Hitler and his Nazi leaders were the Jewish people. This was done because In Hitler’s eyes, the Jews were not a religious group, no, he saw them as parasites who survived by taking whatever they wanted or needed from the other races, and therefore weakening them; he wanted them removed before in his mind that they could do this to his German “master race”.
This did not happen overnight, it took place over many years during which Hitler was able to spread his irrational hatred of the Jewish people; it started in early 1920 where the Nazis started announcing their political goals. This originally happened during the first public meeting of the German Workers’ Party, which later became the Nazi Party in Munich where Hitler introduced the party’s 25 Point Program stating their agenda; it included racism and racial purity in Germany; stating that Germany would rule over the people they considered inferior, and that they believed the Jewish people to be their enemies due to race. One point of the program stated that “No Jew, therefore, may be a member of the Nation.”
Now, you might be wondering where I am going with all of this information that I just put out there; but after reading through it all, the scary realization is that all of the information listed of what was going on in Germany in the 1930s is a possible precursor where the United States could end up. This could indeed happen if people like Trump and his followers are allowed to continue to use their racism, bigotry and hate against people who they feel are not running the country the way they believe it should be run. They want it to go back to the way Trump had run things where it was alright to be able to be openly racist, and act on it.
It might sound unbelievable, but look at the allegations of sterilizations that were performed in the Irwin, Georgia detention center on immigrant women who were coerced or misled into having the surgeries. Also, look at all the divide that seemed to turn almost to hatred that has been expressed between the different political parties; where the parties have diverged to the point that at times, they seem unrecognizable.
Not only that, there is all the hate being expressed by white supremacy groups that have existed in the US for decades, but who have in the past 5 to 10 years, the hatred they have expressed has ramped up to a horrible perhaps a level that can no longer be ignored, or hoped that it will change or go away. Look at the horrific actions of January 6th by the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol in an attempt to use force in the attempt to make the country turn back into the image of the country they want it to be; regardless of the fact that it is not what the majority of the voters back in November wanted when they voted.
The fact is that these people are willing to do whatever it takes to make their vision of the ideal American race the ruling power in the country; they showed this with the use of violent and deadly force on the day of the insurrection; not only that, with all the continuing threats of violence even since then, they have shown they are willing to commit injury, even death, to get the outcome they desire. If that doesn’t seem real, look at the video of the person who was trampled to death during the insurrection; and all of the officers who were attacked, where one officer died and so many were injured, some with injuries they will have for the rest of their lives. Also look at and listen to the videos of the people who were seriously hunting for the leading members of both the Congress and the Senate, so that they pass their judgement on those members for the domestic terrorists’ perceived treason they were accusing them of having committed.
This idea is what is so scary, that the US could be torn apart to the point that it could take generations for the country to heal enough, to be at the point that the different parties could coexist peacefully enough that there would not be constantly a threat of violence against one another. This is not what anyone wants to see for the country who has been seen as an inspiration for peace and freedom, not what has been happening in the past few years. My wish is that this does not come to pass, and that the US can heal itself, and get back to being the country it was before all this hatred came out.