A few years ago, I met a wonderful couple through a friend of mine. They live in Thailand. They are healers. Richard and his wife, Remedia.
Richard is an American who lost use of his arms from a motorcycle accident. Remedia is the angel he married who has helped him since and visa versa. He had been studying the healing arts for more years than many have been alive and continued to do so.
I count myself lucky and blessed for having met them.
Through our many months, turned years, that I have studied with them, they being my teachers and guides, I was given permission to use the tools taught to help others.
Today, I share this with all interested parties in hopes that you’ll be able to heal your hurts, especial those you carry around that no one sees.
The following was written by Richard and used with his permission.
Here we go:
Meditation/Healing Course Symbols
These symbols are powerful tools which practitioners can use to guide and direct energy to achieve specific purposes. Each one enables you to use a different vibration or frequency of energy.
Visualize or draw them as living energy in brilliant, glowing, sparkling color. You can draw them with your finger, a stick of incense, your eyes or your mind alone.
By using symbols, you can put energy into a person, place, situation or anything else imaginable.
Gold Symbol
The gold symbol is your power booster. Use it to increase power for transforming, healing and manifesting. Draw it on or in your object or see it going into your visualization to power it into reality.
If you really need a BIG power boost, place this symbol inside the beam of energy coming from your source (meaning your higher spirit, Allah, Buddha, Dieties, Gods and Goddesses).
As you visualize it traveling down the beam, it picks up power, growing larger and larger, brighter and brighter until it strikes your object.
By stacking up multiple symbols in the beam, like a train, you can keep an extremely powerful flow of golden energy going. This is very useful when you are transforming strong negative energies such as suppressed emotions, psychic attacks or entities.
For manifesting, visualize the symbol and see what you want appearing in its golden energy.
Blue Symbol
The blue symbol cools energy down.
You will get a heaty buildup if your power source is Yang, or if you use the gold symbol a lot. Too much heat builds up, and the energy will start getting stuck instead of flowing. If you keep trying to put it into your object, it will start bouncing off.
Use the blue symbol to cool down, and then do grounding to reestablish a flow.
You can greatly increase your power level by making energy cool. It’s possible to move much, much more cool energy than hot energy. Cool blue energy will pack and condense until it becomes heavy, like flowing water or until it looks like cool, rippling flames.
Silver Symbol
The silver symbol will purify anything. It’s very useful for cleaning up densely packed emotions, psychic attacks and entities. You can visualize multiple silver symbols spinning into the negative energy you want transformed, slicing it up while changing its color and characteristics.
For entities, keep putting it in until you find the small silver ball of the entity’s soul. Fill the soul until waves of silver energy begin radiating out of it. These radiating waves will purify the entire entity quite quickly.
Exercise 1 Feeling Energy Differences
1. Sit on your Lotus with a heart full of love
2. Send your mind up to Source and bring White Light down through your central channel into the Lotus Seat below
3. Draw the Gold Symbol in the beam of White Light up near Source.
4. Watch the symbol travel down the beam of light, growing stronger and brighter as it picks up energy and comes closer to you.
5. Bring the symbol straight down through you.
6. Rest in the gold energy, feeling the vibrations.
Repeat the exercise above using the Blue and Silver symbols. Note how the energies feel different.
Exercise 2 Clearing Yourself
Think about and energy or emotion inside yourself that you would like to clear.
Bring a beam of white light into it along with the appropriate symbol.
If it proves stubborn and difficult to clear, use multiple symbols. You can stack the symbols of one behind the other like cars on freight train to form a continuous flow of energy going into difficult issues.
Exercise 3 Silver Tornado
The Silver tornado works very well for cleansing your aura or any other negative energies very quickly. This is especially important after doing a healing session or cleansing an area.
1. Make the stream of light coming from source as big as your entire aura
2. Place the silver symbol in the stream of light above your head
3. Then the silver symbol in the stream of light starts spinning too, creating Silver tornado light.
4. Bring the Silver tornado of light down through you and all around you dissolving away and pushing all negative energies into the earth.
5. Do it again and again and again until you are completely clean.
I hope this helps.
We’ve got this. We’ve got a wonderful brand new administration helping and protecting us and telling us the truth.
You can use these meditations on anything you choose: your banking, yours and your families health, a situation that’s causing you worry. Clean up the vibrations around it using this method.
************)O(***********
If you would be interested in learning more, visit:
Meditatenheal.com
Blessed be, all.
JG )O(Contact the Feature Writers