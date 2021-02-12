Get ready for a thrilling ride!
We’re proud to reveal our partnership with Megagon Industries and Thunderful Games to release this zen-like, physics-based downhill racing game in physical form for the first time on the Nintendo Switch™.
Only 5,000 copies total will ever be printed, which go on sale February 18th at 6pm GMT (10am PT/1pm ET) for approx £27 (excluding tax and shipping) – available worldwide exclusively at superraregames.com.
In typical Super Rare Games tradition, this rare print physical release includes all the current content on its cart, a full-colour manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards randomly selected from the five-card set. All copies will also feature a slick collector’s slipcover. Fans won’t have long to wait, as Super Rare Games titles ship soon after going on sale.
About Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Just you and your bike – take it on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash – all the way from the peak to the valley!
🚴 Travel to the Lonely Mountains – Ride along quiet mountain lakes, majestic forests and steep canyons, at your own pace or against the clock
⛰️ Custom physics system – Carefully drop from boulder to boulder, sprint over abysses or slide through muddy ground
🚴 Find your own way – Take a relaxing scenic route or master the tight and responsive controls off-road to find the fastest way to the finish line
⛰️ Play your own way – Find the perfect bike for your playstyle and unlock dozens of paint jobs and outfits
🚴 Bike like a pro – Compete with friends and prove your speed-running skills on the leaderboards