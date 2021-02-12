Publisher Maximum Games and developer SFL Interactive announced that the wildly entertaining Street Power Football will release on Stadia. The action-arcade sports game launched on console and PC last summer and is available from select retailers including GameStop, Amazon and Walmart.com, as well as on the Maximum Game store.
Featuring freestyle soccer champion Sean Garnier, Street Power Football features a premier roster of global freestyle, panna, and street soccer ambassadors, including Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, and Garnier himself. Players perform signature moves from each ambassador on stages around the world.
Street Power Football has six distinct game modes, loads of customization, a pumping soundtrack, insane arcade action and more:
● Become Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you rule the streets with your baller moves.
● Six Unique Game Modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become King story mode.
● Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.
● Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!
● Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world, including Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, Javi Freestyle and many more!
● Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.