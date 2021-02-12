Chick Corea, the Grammy winning jazz keyboardist died February 9, 2021, in Tampa Bay, Florida, of a rare form of cancer. He was 79.
Corea’s musical roots began with his father, a jazz trumpeter, led a Dixieland band in Boston and introduced him to the piano when he was four. At age eight he began taking lessons from concert pianist Salvatore Sullo, who introduced him to classical music. He moved to New York City where he studied musical education at Columbia University and at the Julliard School.
He began his professional career in the early 1960s.
He recorded his debut album, Tones for Joan’s Bones, in 1966. He has performed with greats such as Stan Getz, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. When jazz and rock were infused during the late 1960s into the 1970s, he was at the forefront of the movement, for which he became an influential figure in the music industry.
During his career Corea produced 81 albums, 17 live albums and 8 compilation albums and won 23 Grammy Awards and was nominated over 60 times. His compositions “Spain”, 500 Miles High”, “La Fiesta”, and “Windows” are widely considered jazz standards.
