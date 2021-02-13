The Lincoln Project, formed by former GOP Heavy Hitters, George Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, John Weaver and others has been hit a heavy blow amidst allegations that Mr. Weaver has been sexually inappropriate with (it seems) every guy he came in contract with, one, being a young man still sporting a binky in his mouth.
This news was a known whisper throughout the company by late summer. One that, a corporation which played hardball with Trump and his minions pointing out all sorts of depravity, should have been aware enough to ensure their own house was in good moral standing before pointing fingers.
A toxic work environment is another phrase which is being touted about to refer to an organization we clung to and actually trusted during this past year.
Instead of doing the right thing and calling Weaver to the carpet, and abolishing everything toxic, as soon as these allegations hit the ether, “someone” let it slide, even though one of the staff went on record to complain.
Looking the other way is Thee Way to go about these things in corporate America. They should’ve known that you cannot ask the Universe to smite your enemies, when you’re guilty of the same crimes. It’ll come back at you ten fold. That’s exactly what has occurred.
To add insult to injury, one of the voices of sanity, Steve Schmidt, posted personal messages from the colleague who complained, and who deserved better than that. He apologized, renounced his position on the board Friday evening.
Weaver’s in the wind already, but the damage has been done.
What goes up, must come down. No one is above the law of gravity. Ask any aging rock-star. Even Bruce Springsteen got spanked with a DUI, this week. 16 planets in Aquarius and who knows what in retrograde somewhere will do that to you. Retrograde is all about reliving the past. You get a second chance to soothe the wind, if you failed the first time. Any lessons gone unheeded, you’ll pay for. Ask these guys their thoughts.
I’m sure Bruce wishes he’d packed that bottle of Patron for later. Those cops probably saved his life since Wendy’s ex was on his bike and drunken slip ups turn you into jam on the road.
F.U. and your depravity John Weaver. You ruined a good thing. Wasn’t there another Weaver – Yo, Tony! who was also inappropriate? F.U. Those who knew and did nothing. You do NOT get to represent my views any longer. Clean up your mess and apologize to those affected, including we who donated and supported what you claimed you stood for. Neither sexually inappropriate behavior nor cover-ups were on the list.
Do the right thing or close up the shop. America has had enough of the bullshit coming from those who claim to represent us. GTFOH with this 90’s mess. I’m done.
These are my personal views. If you want to step into the ring about it. Go, right ahead. If I’m not there, start without me.
