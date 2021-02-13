I wish I could adequately cite the poet that I heard one evening in a poetry reading cafe in college. Every once in awhile, I think of his poem that relayed the story of a young boy who watched the time tick away while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance as his father lay dying on the floor. His repetitive refrain went something like this: “9:15 read the bedroom clock, and it ticked and it tocked, and it ticked and it tocked.” It was a haunting refrain, as we knew the child grew more and more desperate for help as each hour slowly went by.
I thought about this poem again this week, as we are all entranced by the current impeachment trial. The House Managers, led by Jamie Raskin (D-Md), are doing a phenomenal job of outlining the reasons that the orange monstrosity needs to be convicted.
They played never before seen footage of the insurrectionists within the Capitol Building, the reactions of legislators to the chaos unfolding, and the tweets from the orange monstrosity who apparently was paying undivided attention to the attack incited by him like some tyrannical fiend. In the meanwhile, the defense team presented a video montage that makes one immediately think of “Fight Club” which they played it on repeat, while delivering dog whistle laden speeches, speaking of a “cavalry” (corrected from an retweet from the orange monstrosity’s former Twitter account [RIP] stating the “calvary” was coming), and speaking of cancel culture. I do believe the word “negro” actually fell out of the mouths of one of his incompetent lawyers.
The poem came to my mind because through the question and answer portion of the trial, a clearer picture seems to be coming into focus, and it revolves around “time”. What was the orange monstrosity doing during the time period that the Capitol was under siege?
2 PM read the bedroom clock, and it ticked and it tocked, and it ticked and it tocked.
The breach of the Capitol occurred at approximately 2:00 PM on January, 6, 2020. The orange monstrosity’s defense team was presented with the question specifically regarding his whereabouts and “whatabouts”:
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) asked: “Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol, and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end? And when did he take them? Please be as detailed as possible.”
One of the orange monstrosity’s lawyers Michael van der Veen’s responded: “House Managers have given us absolutely no evidence one way or another onto that question.”
Senator Collins and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) then asked: “When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24 p.m. about Pence, was he aware the VP had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?”
House Manager Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) responded that the orange monstrosity sent a tweet at 2:24 pm that read “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” He further stated: “”You couldn’t turn on the television, you couldn’t turn on the radio, you couldn’t consume any media, or probably take any phone calls or anything else without hearing about this and also hearing about the Vice President….The whole world knew it. All of us knew it.” Shortly after the tweet, chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” were being been screamed by the crowd, not to mention a noose and gallows has been erected nearby.
Additionally, Rep. Castro pointed out that according to a CNN report, the orange monstrosity mistakingly called Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) to reach Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). The purpose of the call was to urge Tuberville to assert further objections to the electoral certification process. Senator Tuberville had disclosed that during that call he had informed the orange monstrosity that Vice President Pence had been evacuated for safety as the insurrectionists were in the building and nearing the Senate chambers. According to Politico: “‘I said ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I’ve got to go,’ Tuberville (R-Ala.) told POLITICO on Capitol Hill on Wednesday night, saying he cut the phone call short amid the chaos.” The call was placed at 2:15 PM.
Furthermore, according to CNN, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had an argument with the orange monstrosity AS the Capitol was under siege, that was relayed to other Republican House members. Representative McCarthy pleaded with the orange monstrosity to broadcast a statement calling off the people who were carrying out the atrocity at the Capitol. McCarthy also informed him that the people breaking into the Capitol were indeed tRump supporters. What was the tRump’s reply? “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” This led to a ferocious shouting match between the two, with McCarthy having told the orange monstrosity that the mob was breaking into his office through the windows, and yelled, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?”
The orange monstrosity sent another tweet at around 2:38 PM: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Not a message encouraging his supporters to leave the Capitol, nor mention of the destruction that he must have deemed “peacefully” carried out in his name.
At 3:13 PM, the orange monstrosity sends another tweet: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” At this time, clashes with the police and his violent supporters could be seen on the news.
According to several new sources, people including his family members within the administration had been trying to contact tRump to implore him to make his supporters turn away, yet could not get through to him despite several attempts.
At 4:17 PM, the orange monstrosity broadcast a video where he repeated the fraudulent claim about a stolen election and told his angry mob who were still laying siege to the Capitol, “Go home. We love you. You’re very special.” Again, the entire time the violent activity had been broadcast on nearly every television station.
4:17 read the bedroom clock, and it ticked and it tocked, and it ticked and it tocked.
In summary, the orange monstrosity knew his Vice President, the man who sycophantly stood by him through four years of a hellish administration, was under attack. He threatened his Vice President via tweet and his supporters responded in kind. He requested his enablers in the House to delay the certification of the electoral votes. The House Minority Leader told him about the destruction taking place in the Capitol, which he knew was occurring as he is a TV addict and was undoubtedly watching the chaos he unleashed via his supporters unfold before the entire world with glee. One of his “Patriots” had been shot which also aired on the news during this melee. Yet, he never told his supporters who were wearing artillery vests and other military style gear, carrying flex ties, wielding bats and wooden beams, battering police with American Flags, spraying police with bear spray, and breaking into and rifling through room after room in the Capitol while destroying property and wreaking havoc and mayhem in their wake (all playing out on TV)…to cease and desist for over two hours. This while legislators did their best to hide out from the vicious mob that he told to walk to the Capitol Building (and lied to about going with them). All during an event that he tweeted about multiple times during the preceding weeks and added to the invitational tweet: “Will be wild!” His lawyers could not say exactly what he was doing during that entire time….No one buys that, but we know what he was NOT doing.
I do not care if there is not a direct link between him and each person that was present in the Capitol Building. This heinous, malevolent, narcissistic, cult-leader orange monstrosity never told his followers to turn away at any time during the entire siege, and even obscenely goaded them on to seek out his own Vice President…one must assume not to have a “peaceful” chat. He never condemned the actions of his followers, many part of extremist and conspiracy theory groups, during the entire time regardless of receiving direct knowledge of what was occurring. He watched eagerly while the heart of our democracy burned, most likely declaring in his twisted mind that this invasion of the Capitol was a success. He opted against a peaceful transition of power. He failed to perform his duty to defend the United States Capitol from domestic enemies. He sought to interfere with the electoral certification process, failing to uphold his duty to defend the Constitution of the United States. He incited this insurrection. He is guilty as sin and deserves nothing less than conviction.
At 6:01 PM, the orange monstrosity tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” and adding: “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Shortly after this, Twitter deleted 3 tweets and locked his account citing “severe violations of our Civil Integrity policy”.
6:01 read the bedroom clock, and it ticked and it tocked, and it ticked and it tocked.