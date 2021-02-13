The International Boxing Hall of Fame joins the worldwide boxing community in mourning the loss of 1972 and 1976 Olympian Davey Armstrong, who passed away on Monday (Feb. 8th) in his hometown of Puyallup, WA. He was 64 years old.
“The Hall of Fame joins the boxing community in mourning the passing of U.S. Olympian Davey Armstrong,” said Hall director Ed Brophy. “We offer our condolences to his family.”
Armstrong boxed out of the Tacoma Boys Club and won multiple National AAU championships and competed in both the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games. As a professional (1980-83), he fought out of the famous Kronk Gym and compiled a 24-3 (14 KOs) record.
Armstrong visited Canastota in 2006 for the 30th anniversary reunion of the 1976 Olympic boxing team.
“It was a true honor to welcome Armstrong and his teammates to Canastota to celebrate the historic 1976 Olympic team,” said Brophy.