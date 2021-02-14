I am lovin’ it.
This is the second time around, for me. I’ve not read the books. I wasn’t aware of the back story.
This series is a masterpiece on so many levels, the allure is in deciphering, decoding; if you will, the double entendres only those familiar with the series would capture.
Having caught up, I’m now hitting Wikipedia, et al, to read the cliff notes.
It’s holding my interest as GOT did during that emotional roller coaster ride we fans endured.
American Gods is a series which tells the story of a war which may or may not come about between the Old Gods and Deities, and The New. Which New Gods you ask? The answer is staring you right in the face.
There is plenty of eye candy to go around for all, if you’re into that sort of thing. I certainly am, but not all are. Respect!
I won’t go into telling you whom the writers, directors, cinematographers, actors are. That would be spoiling half the fun. Let’s just say, you know them, you love/like them and you will love what the actors do with their characters. I read nothing as I watched it, allowing it to unfold; the magnificent taste of a fine sauterne, gently gracing one’s tongue.
Now that the Nation is under the care of Professionals, I have been able; in these few short weeks, to relax and enjoy these simple pleasures.
Therefore; IMHO, this is a series to binge, “fer sure, fer sure!”, if you delight in viewing mythology, sci-fi, action, intrigue, blood, guts, good lovin’, and “who done its”.
Ciao for now.
Type to ya soon.
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY.
