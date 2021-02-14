I never again want to hear or see “But Clinton was impeached over a blow job.” I had to leave social media for a while because the shear ignorance of this statement infuriated me. There are so many reasons why that statement is grossly misrepresented. For one, it is such a blatantly misogynistic “boys will be boys” rendition of the events that took place between a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old intern. For another, the impeachment was for perjury and obstruction of justice – not for being a sexual predator, for lying about it. A married man in power used that power to secure sexual favors on multiple occasions from a much younger subordinate. Then he perjured himself.
Then…. Nothing. The good ole boy got away with being naughty and the world kept spinning and I'm sure Billy kept unzippin'.