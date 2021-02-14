Register to Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT TALKS.
Comments are closed.
@MrTAchilles He’s very arrogant and full of himself! Emailed him once & he was too important to respond.. Blocked him!
I’ve been in this business 24 years and have always responded to a reader, viewers or a fan! Without them, no website or show....
@FaithCampbellJ1 I’ll second that!
@RobAnderson2018 If it’s not, I do believe karma is!
@McCsmith Thanks....
@richsignorelli Crying laughing Richard! I see your tweets on my pal "The Mooch's" Page and just gave you a follow....