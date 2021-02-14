Merge Games is delighted to announce Buildings Have Feelings Too! will be landing on all digital stores (Steam, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store and PlayStation Store) in March. Not only will the game be getting released digitally, but players will also be able to pick up a physical version on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in May.
Collectors will be keen to learn that the game will also be available as a Signature Edition version, jam-packed with extra content and handsomely packaged in an oversized box. Pre-orders are now open – https://signatureeditiongames.com/search?type=product&q=buildings+have+feelings+too
About Buildings Have Feelings Too!
Imagine a city where buildings can walk and talk to one another. Each one has its own aspirations, hopes and fears. Most of the time they are just trying to get along with each other and make it through the day. Buildings Have Feelings Too! is a city management game with character. Players must grow their city whilst making sure the individual buildings thrive, or risk them being demolished forever.
As time progresses, new industries can be researched and new architectural marvels built. In turn, world events might cause buildings to fail and businesses to go bankrupt! Players must discover new ways to attend to their city’s needs. This could involve refurbishing a building or simply grabbing it by the hand and moving it to a nicer part of the neighborhood.
As players progress they are able to grow their city, allowing for multiple neighborhoods. Specialist areas, such as busy finance hubs or bustling theatre districts, become available. Additional layered attributes such as electricity supply, noise pollution and transport add more complexity and challenges for players.
Buildings Have Feelings Too! is proud to have received funding support through Northern Ireland Screen’s Assembler Programme (http://www.northernirelandscreen.co.uk/).
Buildings Have Feelings Too! will launch into retail on PlayStation 4 (£19.99, €24.99) and Nintendo Switch (£29.99, €34.99) in May. (Note: This game will not be available physically in North America).
Signature Edition versions for PlayStation 4 (£34.99, €44.99, $44.99) and Nintendo Switch (£34.99, €49.99, $49.99) are available for pre-order now (https://signatureeditiongames.com/search?type=product&q=buildings+have+feelings+too)