I received my first vaccine for COVID-19 today. Though I am worried about how quickly the vaccine was produced and potential side-effects that may not occur until much later, the choice was an easy one to make.
My son has type-1 Diabetes. It is difficult to manage and makes him immuno-compromised. I did it for him.
Several of my students have compromised immune systems. Several of my students have had – and recovered from – COVID-19. Some of their family members weren’t so lucky. I did it for them.
My dad has stage four cancer and recently had a feeding tube put in because he’s lost 37 pounds and can’t eat or drink. The chemo has made him immuno-compromised. I did it so I could see him at least one more time.
My fiancé has the most beautiful eyes. He’s my best friend and my better half. I did it so I can look into those eyes for a long long time. I did it for him.
I'm struggling with severe depression, anxiety, and high blood pressure. I'm learning how to take care of myself rather than putting others needs ahead of my own all the time. I did it for me.