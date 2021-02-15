Drowning Monkey Games is over the moon and bursting with excitement to announce the forthcoming release of their very retro, ‘homage’ inspired title of a classic that many oldies will fondly remember and newbies certainly won’t. Releasing for Nintendo Switch on 25th February, for $6.99 / £5.99 GBP / €6.99, this ‘flashback’ pixelated title will take gamers back in time, literally!
Put simply, Castle Kong is a celebration to the classic Nintendo arcade game, Donkey Kong, recreating the same kind of looks, retro graphical world and stages, while presenting completely new addictive challenges that were presented in bygone times. 22 levels traversing four different stages, with just 3 lives to complete your epic quest.
But there is more…………………………… A game with fringe bonuses!
Check this link Out For Full Information on Competition – Seriously
http://castlekong.com/tournament
££££££££€€€€€$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
🥇🥈🥉
If you click on this link it will take readers to a special page!
Highscore Table – To Grab something Special
Release Date 25th Feb is start date for the Special Goodies
Release Date 25th Feb for the Bounty commencement!
Flip Grip support – play Castle Kong in portrait mode, to really feel the retro arcade vibe