Hush!
What is that sound?
It is quiet now. For a brief moment, I thought I heard a woman weeping.
My imagination, of course.
I had no plans to speak of tears today.
My reflections are focused on “Honor.”
Honor. For me, it is what is morally right. It is what sits deep within our being, allowing us to walk in the path of dignity and courage. Honor guides us to be just, to be fair.
Honor demands that we abide by principles of honesty and equity and that we hold them in respect, at all times, no matter what the circumstances.
Honor resides in the same place as truth and justice. The honorable person does good service to his country.
Indeed, the person who holds honor in high regard understands that honor walks hand in hand with respect.
Honor does not share her bed with falsehoods and untruths.
No cruelty lives within the honorable person. No self-aggrandizement ever coexists with Honor.
Martin Luther King, JR., a great man of honor said:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly
And “The time is always right to do what is right.”
That weeping is becoming louder. And in my mind, I can see Clio, the Greek Goddess of History. It is she who is always aware of the goings and comings of our Congress.
Clio, who resides over the door to the Capitol Rotunda and quietly records. Clio, who is represented by one of the oldest sculptures in the United States Capitol
Clio, who records events as they occur. And Clio who sometimes painfully is forced to recall the words of the philosopher, George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Clio who weeps as she writes on her scroll and mourns the loss of Honor.
Dear Clio, as you scribe the historic words and events of recent history, I can only weep with you…
