Long before Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and the once unstoppable Bulls. Decades the history making election of the 44th President of the United States. There was pizza. But not just any pizza, Chicago Pizza.
Chicago and pizza go hand in hand. Like peanut butter and jelly, or Sonny and Cher. All thanks to Pizzeria Uno and its founder Ike Sewell. Or is it? Some would say the true inventor of the Windy City’s deep-dish deliciousness was none other than Uno’s pizza chef, Rudy Malnati.
I find it much more believable that the pizza for which Chicago has become synonymous was created by an Italian chef, rather than an ex-football player from Texas. A chef spawning not one, but two sons who went on to their own pizzeria success. So, it’s no surprise that one of those sons would be the founder of what is without a doubt, the best pizza in Chicago (and arguably nationwide), Lou Malnati’s.
While whether or not Rudy Malnati created the Chicago pizza may be up for debate, who’s the best in town is not. Lou’s. Hands down.
Lou worked alongside his father in Pizzeria Uno’s restaurants before branching out on his own in the early ‘70s. Taking with him, the Malnati touch.
I wish I could pinpoint just what it is, but it’s impossible. It’s everything. From the crispy crust, to the delicious chunky tomato sauce. There is no shortage of fresh mozzarella, which means bite after bite of cheesy goodness.
It isn’t just the pizza that makes Lou’s the best, it’s the atmosphere. Going to Malnati’s is like going home. The staff is warm and friendly, and you feel like they actually want to be there. Which is nothing to take for granted these days.
But don’t take my word for it. With over 45 Chicago locations, and 4 Malnati’s pizzerias in Phoenix, AZ, stop by if you can and you’ll see why Lou Malnati’s stands above the rest when it comes to Chicago’s trademark dish.
