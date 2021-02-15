SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer James “Hardrock” Green a happy 63rd birthday today
Desert Shield/Desert Storm had just ended. Many classified missions flown landing on Aircraft Carriers/other ships & many tarmacs.
I was a tired sailor!
But on this night in a beautiful nightclub in Taormina, Italy I was introduced to this boxing legend! We clicked!
