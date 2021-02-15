Two of Split-T Management’s lightweight prospects emerged victorious on Saturday night in separate shows in Las Vegas and Indio, California.
Eric Puente remained perfect with an easy four-round unanimous decision over Sergio Vega to raise his mark to 5-0.
The bout took place at the MGM Conference Center, AKA “The Bubble” in Las Vegas, and was streamed lived on ESPN+
Puente boxed well and followed a solid jab with good left hooks. Vegas was never any concern to the 21 year-old Puente.
Puente, 137 lbs of San Diego, CA won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 5-0. Vega, 136 lbs of Sacramento, CA is 2-1-1.
Puente is promoted by Top Rank.
Dalis Kaleiopu was sensational in his pro debut as he stopped Eduardo Sanchez in the third-round of their fight at The Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, California.
Kaleiopu dominated the opening two frames, and in round landed a blistering right uppercut that sent Sanchez down to the canvas, and the fight was stopped at 48 seconds into round three.
Kaleiopu, 136 lbs of Waianae, HI is 1-0 with one knockout. Sanchez, 135.6 lbs of Corcoran, CA is 2-4.
“It’s been a long time because of COVID,” said Dalis Kaleiopu. “So, it felt great to finally make my pro debut. I hurt him many times, but I let him go. But then I landed a shot he couldn’t come back from, so it feels good to stop somebody that has never been stopped.
Kaleiopu, who is under the guidance of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.