My Male Curiosity: Kid Creole and The Coconuts – Ringside Report Classic Song In The Spotlight
February 15th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@tomfriedman is truly a gentleman I respect!
@natasharothwell Absolutely agree Natasha! You’d be a great guest on my show....
https://t.co/vcQH8rxI26
This!!!!!
And until then, put away your tap shoes and do what you need to do to protect your energy, sanity and peace of mind, and know that you're not alone. We're in this together.
Thank you for coming to my TEDTalk.
PS. Wear a fucking mask, wash your hands and stay TF home.
4/4