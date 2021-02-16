Was it worth it? So you might be wondering what that means, well, here it is for you. The question is directed at the 43 Republicans who knowingly voted for acquittal for the former president. This was even after hearing and seeing all the evidence that had been shown by the House Impeachment Managers during the impeachment trial of the only president who has been impeached twice, though I must note, but never convicted.
Was it worth the metaphorical 30 pieces of silver you are hoping to receive, or in this case, the political backing of the former president who was voted out of office, for you to vote to acquit him; you did this despite the multitude of evidence that had presented to you. You denied what the evidence was showing you, because it was shown that not only did the president incite the insurrection on the 6th of January, 2021, but that the truth is that he has been doing it since his run for re-election began back mid 2020.
Explain if you somehow can, to all the American people who have been traumatized by these events, how you were willing to deny the truth so that you can remain in Trump’s good graces, since he’s not even the president anymore? Have you forgotten that he was defeated by the larger number of votes ever recorded in any election? Also, are you really so sure that he will be able to retain his grip on the rest of the Republican party and his followers over the next two to four years, so that he will actually be of any use to you? To be honest, and I am not being ageist, since he is already 74, however like other men that age, he does not seem to take care of himself, so are you so sure that he will even be around to actually convince his followers, that is if he still has any, that you are the candidate to vote for?
So, have you decided if you are more loyal to the GOP, the Grand Old Party, or are you more loyal to Donald Trump; because seeing how he encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol, it doesn’t seem like he is feeling any loyalty to any of the Republicans who were in the building that day. From all the reports that have come out since that day, it seems like he left all of you to fend for yourself; not caring if you got caught up in the violence and damage that occurred in the Capitol Building that day. Ironically, his only concern seems to have been for the people attacking the Capitol that day, not his loyal party members, but still you are putting him above anyone else
It seems like it will be a fulltime job trying to stay in his good graces, is it really worth the price you will have to pay, not only in your dignity, but with the ridicule and ire of the country who is going to have to pay if somehow Donald Trump ever manages to get himself elected to a position of power again? You are supposed to represent the people in the country putting their concerns first, but when has that been happening, when you are putting Trump ahead of the American people.
My concern is for the country that you seem to have abandoned in order to curry favor with the man people are calling the worst president in American history. It is only my humble opinion, but I believe you have hitched your wagon to the wrong star, instead of a bright star leading you in the right direction, you are following the dimming light of a fading star that will leave you stranded with no way out of where you have let yourself be led.
Now, this is just a view from the outside, so if I see it this way, how do the people in America feel about what you did on February 13, 2021? Will it be what you are remembered for, instead of your political record before you joined the Party of Trump instead of the Republican Party?
Well, that's my thought on this? What are yours? Let me know. Wishing the people of America best wishes from this Canadian.