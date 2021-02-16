By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
As we gaze across the pond at the state of American politics, please believe me we are not laughing. To do that, your jaws must occasionally meet.
For much of the last 5 or 6 years the lower half of ours have been stuck on the floor.
So, we knew he would be back in the news in some form and we knew it would be more of the same and we all knew it would make us shake and shudder, but a defense should be just that – a defense.
As the lawyers representing the cowardly Mango Mussolini who was in hiding, either stuffed in a trunk, folded away in a cupboard or out on a golf course, their defense of Donald J. Trump, a man that many credits, with raising an insurrection in the USA have brought forward some cracking arguments.
Firstly, they say that Trump is only following a fine example of the people before him – the Democrats did it too, questioning the legitimacy of an election. So why can’t we?
In an argument reminiscent of a child saying, you did something as an adult that I should be able to do too, this has more holes than a basket hoop.
I can find no evidence of any other politician calling for a march on the capitol to take things back. I know of a few calling for a march on the capitol to demand things happen or that things change – but taking them back? When did white privilege get taken away?
Then, they argued that the Black Lives Matter support shown by some democratic representatives was just as robust linguistically as Trump’s. It does not take a language major to show – no it doesn’t…
Next, we got, you all made a mistake and didn’t tell the whole truth, you filthy animals, we mean democrats! Playing out infamous speeches to prove their point it got even more absurd when they claimed a Trump supporter meant calvary and not cavalry when calling on support to go to the capital. If random drugs testing is not started in the American legal profession the evidence for its commencement is right there…
We got another old chestnut with, Donald J. Trump was exercising free speech. Ordinary political rhetoric in danger of being outlawed. If you are not convinced of the need for random drug testing already then the 144 legal academics who signed a letter saying that Trump’s speech as not a First Amendment issues being dismissed as legally frivolous was simply outrageous.
If you do not deal with the arguments against you then you cannot expect anyone to agree with you.
Unless you are Donald J. Trump.
Or his representatives.
Who are probably doing a good job, a great job, probably the best job ever and nobody knows about impeachment more than him…
And then – he didn’t know the Vice President was in danger…
Please…
If Trump is anything, he is the most connected and plugged into the news President the US has ever had. If he did not know it is because he chose to ignore the dangers he was putting people in.
Finally, the message delivered to the Republicans benches as speech after speech, after speech, after speech of Trump having a go at Republicans was shown by his defense team, clearing making the Republicans know he is still a big thing in their party – because all of those people cheered him… IF they want to keep their seats and stay in power, the implication is clear.
And so, the trial came to an end.
The man who tried to overthrow, allegedly, your country shall retire and be left to rot as the opportunity to condemn him has been lost due to party lines. And this is in a democracy where party lines are often willingly blurred. But for now, they are not and the opportunity to redraw them shall take a couple of years.
But for a trial to take place in an arena of politics where the majority is stacked in your favor is bizarre. Being tried in a courtroom where the majority is stacked against you, now we expect that for those of color…
By then where shall he be? And more importantly whither your democracy?
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
