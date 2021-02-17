House Homeland Security Committee Chairman and the NAACP have filed a civil lawsuit in Federal court against the two Stooges in question, Donny and Rudy, for allegedly conspiring with the insane far right groups, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys for basically doing what they did, inciting a riot that led to an insurrection and domestic terrorism on January 6th, 2021.
I could not be happier to have read this.
Mitch McConnell did say: “Use the judicial system.” After voting to acquit his pal, DJT.
No sooner said, than done.
Welcome to the Biden Administration. You may have noticed; they do not waste time or dilly dally. This includes getting all Americans vaccinated against Covid, to locking up the Baddest of the Bad Guys.
DJT MAY have thought he was safe after his second (purchased, imho) acquittal; however, his troubles have just begun.
Let us not forget the 80 million bounty on his head for the death of Quasim Soleimani last January 3rd, the tax evasion, the debts owed, the twenty–five or more, sexual assault allegations, misappropriation of campaign funds, this is one man that would clearly be better off elsewhere, but here he is, providing karmic entertainment for all the world to see.
The Hon. Rep. Benny Thompson v. Donald J. Trump and Rudy Giuliani is how the 32 pp. law suit begins.
The lawsuit cites a federal statute passed after the Civil War which has been rarely used. Its intention is to combat any violence from the Ku Klux Klan, which were the only trouble-makers during that era.
The law allows civil indictments to be brought against anyone using “force, intimidation, or threat” to stop law makers from upholding their oaths and their duties while in office.
This is the first of many civil suits to come. What is hoped for with these suits is that these two clowns will do what they do best: throw others under the bus.
Once the party begins, you can bet your bit coins that more questions will be answered than were during the impeachment hearing. Trumper’s and Sycophants will fall like the dead fly on Pence’s head.
Let us hope that those on our short list for immediate removal from congress will fall over the “innocence” ravine and burn in the fires of The American Judicial System, with “never partisan” judges that uphold the law.
Ladies and Gentlemen and Children of All Ages: Let the greatest shows on earth, begin. Woot!
