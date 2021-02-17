“Bad” Brad has been on a short hiatus from his show, but he made a promise when he made his comeback last September, with Mary L. Trump being his first guest out the gate, he was going to keep bringing you guests you have asked him to book like the one The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show announces today.
In just a short time, “The MeidasTouch” SuperPac, Co-Founded by Ben Meiselas and his brothers, burst onto the political scene. The brothers played a major part in electing the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden. Meiselas is also the attorney for former NFL Quarterback and Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick.
We have no doubt when Ben and “Bad” Brad two New Yorker’s get together this Saturday, February 20, 2021 it will be a can’t miss show!
