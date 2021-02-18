Comments are closed.
One word for this legendary gentleman! Mensch!
https://t.co/mCNZIxXXQm
@mayaj1973
@JanetGraceMusic
@Kramerica2020
@CommuneArts
@DarkLordSlush
@RhymesRadical
@JO_D_in_NL
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Evacuzshesjazzy
@cute_canary888
@ChristopherACl8 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @RhymesRadical @JO_D_in_NL @cooltxchick @Corrrine @Evacuzshesjazzy @cute_canary888 Now that you got me on! And I do a ton of research! LOL
@Corrrine @AlanFrew @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @DarkLordSlush @RhymesRadical @JO_D_in_NL @cooltxchick @Evacuzshesjazzy @cute_canary888 I have been asked this question so many times over the years, especially when I was doing boxing ones, several times a week. Honestly, I need to do a show to talk about so many of them for what I loved about them! I can say this. I love talking with people who have compassion!
I say it often because I mean it! @EricRoberts and Eliza Roberts are my favorite Hollywood couple! Such a fun interview with two beautiful human beings!
https://t.co/BhV5ee2Lak
@mayaj1973
@JanetGraceMusic
@JO_D_in_NL
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Evacuzshesjazzy
@cute_canary888
The final member of the hit band The Escape Club who I enjoyed interviewing was @JohnHolliday1
https://t.co/9soJoGkQgl
@mayaj1973
@JanetGraceMusic
@Kramerica2020
@CommuneArts
@DarkLordSlush
@RhymesRadical
@JO_D_in_NL
@cooltxchick
@Corrrine
@Evacuzshesjazzy
@cute_canary888