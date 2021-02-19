Mark Anthony Morales, better known by the stage name Prince Markie Dee, and a founding member of The Fat Boys, died February 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida, one day before his 53rd birthday. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Born on February 19, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, Morales and the other members of the Fat Boys, became a pioneering rap group that gained fame in the 1980s. Morales’s accomplishments with the Fat Boys includes seven full length albums. Their debut album, Fat Boys, was released on May 29,1984 and was certified Gold one year later, on May 6, 1985. Their 1987 album, Crushin’ reached platinum. Their hit single from that album “Wipeout” featured The Beach Boys peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The group disbanded in 1991 and Morales continued with a successful solo career, releasing two albums “Free” (1992), featuring the #1 single “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way)” and “Love Daddy” in 1995. Morales wrote songs and produced tracks for artists such as Mary J, Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Craig Mack and Marc Anthony.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mark Anthony Morales' family during their time of grief.