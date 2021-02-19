I called Instacart yesterday morning relating to an incorrect charge. This is right after I made myself a cup of coffee and realized I was stirring it to the left with my left hand, which may not mean much to many, but; to some, it does. To me, it means: wake up, ground and center.
You see; to magickal [1] folks; such as myself, this is a banishing movement — which is good, if you want to rid yourself of a bad habit, painful joints, etc.
I was raised, or should I say: “RAZED” by R.C. nuns who tied my left hand to my chair, believing left handedness to be a sign that the devil is present and writing. They weren’t wrong.
My mother used the old fashioned and ancient: “I’m calling the devil to come take you”, to bend me like a bonsai. The devil even had a name. Yep. She had a specific demon in mind she used, and if she sang; “The Devil Song”; three times; he would come through the window; scoop me up; and fly off with me, never to be seen again. She would open the window to welcome him. How frightening to a baby just forming language, concepts, communication, believing in everything emanating from their own Goddess (Mother).
The fact that we lived in a sky riser, near the tippy top, made it much more believable. We were closer to the clouds. As a very imaginative, connected child, I could see this being true. I could see it happening just as it happened to Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, when the flying monkeys came; however, this was before we had a TV. I’d never seen The Wizard of Oz, but I sure could focus in on that demon and see him clearly, even smell his foul; burned; charred; acidic, sulfuric odor. I KNEW he was “real”. I had to close my eyes and scream, shaking my head, to make it STOP from happening: make him stop from coming.
Having these “imagined” realities affecting one’s subconscious from a very early age, there is no surprise that my interests were ingrained in learning to protect and ward myself and others from that which you do not see: theology, mysticism, spirituality, deities, angels, their origins, strengths and weaknesses, personal power, magick. Who knew years later, I’d teach others about personal power and the ultimate power of spoken words.
I instantly, shook myself back into my kitchen, innocently stirring my coffee, grounded and centered. When you focus, you can make mountains move.
I looked over to my Spiritual Altar and winked in their direction. I don’t need to see, to KNOW. This wink is just as powerful as an almighty lifetime with Divinity.
I switched to my left hand, stirred to the right, which is used to stir in whatever you desire and said: Surprise me. Let’s have a very sweet, happy, amazing day, All O’ Y’all. Thank you.
I brought my cup to the recliner, sat it down, picked up the phone, dialed Instacart and since DIVINITY has as much of a sense of humor as you do, the voice on the other side said: Good morning, Instacart Customer Service, This is OSIRIS. How can I help you?
You BET I have a new friend. God(s), et al. You’re a funny sucker. I love it. Thank you.
Type to ya next time.
Blessed be, All.
JG )O(
[1] magick – used to differentiate between the art of using natural forces around us to bring about changes, and stage magic.