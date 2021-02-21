By Santino Corleone Berkwitt
My name is Santino Corleone Berkwitt. I’m a middle aged Havanese. I live in the mid-West and I frequent Facebook and Twitter. One thing about social media- people really let it all hang out.
I don’t understand people, I really don’t. It’s not all people, it’s just some. I see people argue with one another because their smooth fur is a different color. I hear people say that other groups of people may not be as intelligent, they are lazy, or they are prone to crime because their smooth fur is either brown or black. My sister Bella and I have different color fur. I have a beautiful brindle color, and Bella is primarily black.
Not once has it occurred to me that Bella is any more or any less of a dog than I am or that she is prone to doing things that I am not capable of.
We both love treats! We both love getting belly rubs, and sometimes we are both naughty. It has nothing to do with the color of our fur.
Meet Alvin. Alvin is a different breed of a dog than I am. Alvin and I instantly made friends. We saw more of what we have in common than what our differences are.
I’m a humble Havanese, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say that people can learn a lot from animals.Contact the Feature Writers