Just when nobody asked Lara Trump, former President Trump’s daughter-in-law, decided to update the public on her father-in-laws future plans only one month after the transition of power to the Biden administration. “Look, he is the head of the Republican Party,” the former senior advisor said on Fox News. She continued, “He really is the person that everyone will continue to turn to in order to help them get across the line.”
“Whether we’re talking about 2022 or beyond, I think this man has changed politics and he has changed our party, the Republican Party,” the one-term back-up first daughter said. “There is no doubt about it.” Meanwhile, Arkansas’ GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke on the rumors of a possible return to the White House for Trump. Hutchinson said that a 2024 run by 45th president would “hurt” Republicans; also made clear was that he would not support any future political run by Donald Trump.
The former president is expected to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida next week for his first public event since he left the Oval Office. Notably missing from the event is Trump’s former VP Mike Pence. According to a report from The Hill, Trump will be speaking about President Joe Biden’s immigration plan by highlighting “disastrous amnesty and border policies.”
Other GOP Congress members appearing at the CPAC event includes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), and the man who abandoned us all in Texas, Sen. “Flyin’ While Lyin’” Ted Cruz (R-TX). No other big Republican names are listed —hence why the Scott Baio’s and Kirstie Alley’s of Congress are the events major headliners.Contact the Feature Writers