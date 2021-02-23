“Oy vey!” as my grandpa Alvin would say. The people with the smooth fur are at it again! Selfishness and shortsightedness. My mommy read me something on Facebook, and I just had to reach out to you all about it.
Texas got hit with some very cold weather. It left millions without power, water, short on food. A very sad and troubling situation indeed.
The mayor of Houston asked the residents to conserve water, you know, for things like drinking and fighting fires, things that take priority. So you can imagine how confused I was when my mommy read to me that people were mad because the mayor asked for the car washes to stay closed. People with the smooth fur really think that it is more important to have a clean car than it is for their neighbors to have drinking water/ bath water/ fire water. Unbelievable!!
Bella and I are dogs, and we understand priorities. In fact, Bella stops stealing the water out of my bowl when she sees that it is getting low. (For some reason, Bella thinks that my water is colder than hers. Go figure). When I see that the water is low, I bark at my mom and dad and they refill it. Problem solved. Bella and I don’t argue with one another about it. We simply let mommy and daddy know, they fill it, and we drink.
I heard a rumor in the animal kingdom that people think that they are smarter than dogs. That has to be a rumor because many times, I see no proof of it.