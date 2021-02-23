In my bio, I revealed my work in a puppy mill in Oklahoma several years ago. I don’t reflect on that portion of my life very much now a days, but I do think about my children from time to time.
Being in a puppy mill was difficult, because my children were often taken away from me at a very young age, but one thing that I take quite a bit of solace in is the fact that I was able to instill manners and consideration in them. We talk to one another on Dogbook, and I see evidence that the seed that their mother(s) and I planted indeed grew. That is very important to me.
Bella and I are not biological brother and sister, nevertheless, we do have deep compassion for one another. If I hear that Bella is in some sort of distress, I run to her aid. I’m not sure of what I can actually do for her sometimes, but just my being there near her gives her comfort.
If we in the canine community show compassion and empathy for one another and for humans too, then humans should be able to do so. Human parents should monitor their young ones with the smooth fur to make sure that they are not saying or doing things that would show a lack of compassion or empathy for others. Sometimes I hear humans saying that other humans are “snowflakes” (not Cruz), but I think that it is good manners and makes for a better world when people consider other people’s feelings. The “snowflake” tag is just a tool of people who have bad manners, like when dogs attack other dogs or people for no reason.
I recently came across an article where a young person wanted to invite another young person to a high school dance. That person made a sign with the image of George Floyd and wrote on the sign “If you went to Sadie’s with me, it would take my breath away.” How disgusting!
It makes me wonder what type of environment this young person grew up in. When the young person bumped their knee, did no one show any sympathy? Did the young person not have a pet who ran to him and licked his hand in solidarity, hoping to communicate to him that someone or some pup cared?
What kind of grown person will he become? Will he be like the mean dogs that Bella told me about that she encountered on the streets of Muskogee? I sure hope not!
I hope that some human can reach out to this person and explain to them the value of compassion. When the wheels of society become rusty, compassion is the oil that makes those wheels turn. The violence and hatred in this world will only get worse if people don't speak up and demand more. In most cases, it's parents or guardians that set the tone. Sometimes a respected adult can step in and assist. But you can't give what you don't have, so it's important that we all make sure that compassion is in our hearts as well.