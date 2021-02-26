When I was a kid in the late ‘70s early ‘80s, schools hadn’t long been desegregated in the south. Black History Month consisted of a few blurbs about Martin Luther King Jr. and not much else.
My grandfather, born in 1933 rural North Carolina, had a 3rd grade education so it was important to him that I learn all I could. He would tell me about Jim Crow, and segregation. An avid reader, he made me a deal- for every book I checked out of the library, I had to read one on black history. He wanted me to be aware of the hardship that African-Americans had endured in the country, and though I was fortunate, we weren’t that far removed from the past.
I soaked up all the knowledge I could. I couldn’t really understand in my 7 yr old brain, why black history wasn’t considered American history. Why a separate month was devoted to teaching us things we could be learning regularly. People like George Washington Carver, and all of his inventions from the peanut would easily fit into any science book.
I get why it was started, but unfortunately I don’t believe it really sunk in to those who weren’t black. It was like the teachers were going through the motions as well. Not wanting to share anything or talk about a figure in black history, that was too controversial. So every year we learned about the same thing, same people. Those deemed ‘safe’.
With the culture wars raging and an increase in tribalism and nationalism, it just may be time to do away with Black History Month and start incorporating the accomplishments and innovations that Black Americans have contributed to the success, growth and advancement of the United States as a whole. Celebrated, not shunned or treated as something outside of the contributions of those who look like the founding fathers.
There isn’t a subject taught that is untouched by a person of color’s contribution and enhancement. From science and medicine to art and technology. From the light bulb, to fiberoptic cables. The 3-light stop light to the super soaker water gun.
It is time to integrate the contributions of Black America into textbooks, school curriculums and lessons. Not as separate, but valuable and important innovations woven into the fabric of American history as a whole. Representation is important. Black kids around the country need to know what they are capable of doing and achieving, and as we move forward, future generations will be more culturally aware and that will go a long way in eroding many of the stereotypes that has helped to foster an atmosphere of ignorance for many in the country. We need to bridge that gap and make the transition from ignorance to recognition and acceptance.
