By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
“America is back” and is fully engaged in helping resolve issues including the pandemic, climate change and Iran’s nuclear ambitions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told the BBC.
The world has returned to its place within the world – has it not? Simple words and hasty phrases aside, there is clearly a change in the world and one which sees a relaxation of the tension from the last few years that has everything to do with the change in the White House.
But…
America is back…
Make America Great Again…
Politicians do love a nice wee phrase that can capture the zeitgeist.
Don’t get me wrong, we in Europe are pretty damn handy when it comes to trite phrases that soon become even more meaningless like out of date advertising jingles.
During the pandemic, perhaps taking his cue form the way in which the 45th President managed to turn daft wee slogans into poll leads, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson has turned his hand to quite a few.
When all was said and none, we looked for the benefit and found a little less than promised.
This should not be the epitaph of a Biden Presidency. They need to keep turning words into actions and not those of a desperate need to be different form the guy before them.
From afar though, things look and sound good.
The move towards a more global approach rather than the xenophobic America First has been tremendous to hear. Coming back into the fold internationally, whether it be the World Health Organization on the Paris accord or the Iran Nuclear Deal is a great beginning.
But they are easy.
Doing something more than they demand is quite something else and whilst I can be nothing but totally delighted at the leadership being shown, Mr. Trump was good at leadership. He led so well, he forgot to bring people with them. Well apart from the massive numbers he polled at the presidential elections which suggest he was their leader.
But the greatest change is humanity’s gain. There is no gold plated lift to get off the planet. The Space Force is not going to come down and sweep away a pandemic. No matter how many times you probe Mars it won’t show we can go for our summer holidays and get away from the fact that the poorest countries need help to immunize. The fact that Mr. Blinken recognizes that and will support them in reality and not just words, will make more than me grateful.
We should not be judged by our success, but what our success allows us to do for the rest of us.
Welcome back America, the state we were in whilst you were gone was pretty healthy, but now you are back we can be even more healthy and start to put the past year into the place in history it deserves to be – the trashcan.
But don’t stop there – lead the way on global change and human rights. At least one of them is in a constitution somewhere. After many years of people trampling all over it, you may need to straighten it out and put it back in the place it belongs, on the walls, hearts and visions of the people who lead.
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)