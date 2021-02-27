SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Ivan Robinson a happy 50th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Ivan Robinson a happy 50th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@Scaramucci I heard the gold statue at CPAC of Trump wasn’t even Gold Plated!
My next guest appearance:
https://t.co/FJcz2r5AeB
@Scaramucci
A quick recap before this failed lunatic speaks:
Ballooned deficits and killed over 500,000 in a pandemicide and then handed the country to the Democrats (all three branches of Gov’t). Worst President in our history. Caused a deep schism in a once great party. Promoted racism.