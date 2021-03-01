Watching A Haunted House by Director: Michael Tiddes. Written and produced by Marlon Wayans. It was; by far, the best decision I made that night. I haven’t laughed out loud in a long time. This was the right movie for just that. This movie is a spoof on other movies I haven’t watched yet. They were funny, nonetheless. I’ll be watching them as soon as I figure out which ones they were.
Your first clue to it being a good comedy is that, anything having to do with the Wayans Family, is going to be good.
They’ve also got Cedric The Entertainer, a hootenanny all to himself. Miss Essence Atkins and Jaime Pressly also co-star.
The movie plot begins when a couple decides to move in together. It seems the intended lover is bringing in more than just her favorite shoes. That last line is a little play on words. I’m not giving away the goodies, I just leave hints … “and the little dog, too.”
If you don’t mind laughing like a fifteen year old and don’t need to break out the colors over inappropriate jokes, maybe just the air spray, give this tune a try and tweet your thoughts. I’m all ears.
Sending laughter and happiness. Type to you again,
Blessed be,
