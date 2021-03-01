My school is getting ready for hybrid learning. Some students will be in person, some will remain virtual… and I will need to teach them simultaneously. I will also have to keep the camera out of sight so that my in-person students don’t see my virtual ones and vice versa.
Some of my virtual students are desperate to come back… to have a sense of normalcy, to see their friends after nearly a year apart. A portion want to remain virtual so that they can continue to log on, turn the camera off, and snooze through class.
The ones coming back are either excited or scared. The excited ones have been talking my ear off about how much fun it’s going to be to gossip and flirt. The scared ones have a legitimate fear of Covid.
Teacher’s aren’t supposed to have favorites, but one particular student has wormed his way into my heart. He has a lot of trauma and behavior issues and he plays the cello like a master. He is so witty and bright he could be a standup comic or a writer or a musician or a neurosurgeon. His master plan upon the return to school is to do something, anything, to get expelled so he won’t get Covid. He has been to 15 funerals this year… fifteen deaths in two months, a mixture of Covid deaths, violent ends, and old age.
Whatever comes, I’m going to do my best by him – and all my students – because they’re worth it. This teacher is getting tired though.Contact the Feature Writers