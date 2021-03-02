Do you like what the street artist Banksy does? I absolutely love it. The art is beautiful and often incredibly powerful, it always carries a message, and while we may not want to learn from it, it is rare that we come away without being challenged by it
When his or her painting began to shred itself instantly after its sale at auction, I nearly choked. What a brilliant piece of art as theatre. We could all interpret it differently too. A simple prank? A message about the temporary nature of life and art? Or a commentary on the consumerism we allow to taint almost everything?
The bullet hole above the nativity scene actually moved me to tears. Poignant? Certainly, but a work of true genius.
And I have a little personal association with Banksy too. The lady who owns the post office in my town half believes it’s me! I show her the art I produce and send, and it merely confirms her suspicions. She told me once that Banksy is her favorite artist and how wonderful it would be if a painting suddenly appeared on her shop front one day. Hint. Hint…
So, I painted the little boy in the snow that Banksy left on a house in Port Talbot onto a piece of card for her as a gift (the image that accompanies this piece). She was thrilled, and it did nothing to dissuade her from her belief. Of course, you would say it isn’t you, she maintained, that’s exactly what Banksy would say. How can you argue with that?
But it’s okay, I know I’m not Banksy.
Which brings me to the nub of this short piece – do we need to know? Is Banksy’s identity important? Well, not to me. If i was given an envelope with his or her name on it, I’d honestly leave it unopened. It is irrelevant. Man? Woman? Group? Who really cares? Would it add to the art to know?
No, in my opinion it would detract from the art, it would eliminate the mystery and reduce the wonder. Not knowing enhances the artistry, it lends more weight to the message.
In an age of celebrity, where ownership is all, the idea that someone could produce magnificent work to delight and challenge us without demanding our attention personally, is truly marvellous. I envy him or her or them for that, and I also sincerely thank them.
Who is Banksy? I. Don’t. Care. I’m just grateful that they do what they do. Long may it continue…
But if you are reading this, there’s this post office that really needs a new shop front… 😊
