Only a few weeks ago were GOP members flocking away from former President Trump left and right after his incitement of January 6th’s riot on Capitol Hill, but a month later a majority of the party still strongly supports him. Former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tweeted her praise for Trump’s speech at CPAC over the weekend. The appearance was Trump’s first publicly since leaving the White House in January.
“Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen,” Haley tweeted on Sunday. She was nominated by Trump and confirmed by Congress where she ultimately served as ambassador in the United Nations for the first two years of Trump’s term.
Previously, the potential 2024 presidential candidate told Politico, “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” after Trump fell under scrutiny for encouraging the events at the Capitol through his rhetoric. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” she said.
Haley has been a speaker at the notorious CPAC on multiple occasions, including last year's convention. Sources revealed she had been invited to speak again this year but had declined the offer due to a prior engagement.