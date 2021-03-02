This Thursday March 4th Serhii Bohachuk, 18-0, 18 KO’s from the Ukraine faces former world title challenger & California Native, Brandon Adams, 23-3, 14 KO’s for the World Boxing Council Continental Americas Super Welter Title in at the Municipal Boxing Gym in Felix Pagan Pintor, Guaynabo.
The fight will air live on NBC Sports Network Ring City USA main event.
Bohachuk was set to face Adams on December 3, 2020 but he was diagnosed with Covid and the fight had to be postponed. Adams was matched that night against Sonny Duverssone,11-3-2, 8 KO’s who he stopped in two rounds.
In Bohachuk’s 18 wins all by knockout he has faced C+ level competition and this will be his coming out party against Adams. Adams shot at the title came against Jermall Charlo, who he dropped a decision for his WBC Middleweight strap on June 29, 2019.
Industry insiders who are touting Bohachuk as the next big thing are also aware that building a boxer in this the second year of Covid, makes it a lot harder. Bohachuk is trained by Manny Robles who took Andy Ruiz, JR. to a stunning knockout victory over then champion Anthony Joshua on June 1, 2019.
This fight has the makings of an interesting battle with Adams knowing he doesn’t want to be knockout number 19 on Bohachuk’s ledger. From all accounts, Adams has had a solid training camp. Bohachuk claims the same. Serhii is from the country that produced two heavyweight world champions (Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko).
An interesting factor for all fighters in the year of Covid still, is the fact there are no live crowds to cheer them on. Many fights have been won on just that. The six bout undercard has some solid fights with three fighters making their pro debuts.
With people getting vaccinated in faster rates in America, boxing is set for a major comeback with crowds once again most likely later in the year returning. Boxing fans cannot wait…
The WBC Continental Americas super welterweight championship is favoring Serhii Bohachuk with odds at -350 per Sports Betting Dime.