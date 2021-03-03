Jahmil French, the Canadian actor best known for his role as Dave Turner on the popular Canadian series DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION (2001-2015), died March 1, 2021. No cause of death has been revealed.
French began acting in 2009 when he was cast in the Canadian series FLASHPOINT (2008-2012), playing Matt Medeiros, appearing in one episode. The same year he was cast in the series DEGRASSI: MINIS (2005), playing Dave Turner, and then joined the cast as a series regular on DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION, appearing in 149 episodes.
French’s additional credits include DETENTION (2013), A DAY LATE AND A DOLLAR SHORT (2014), ROCKY ROAD (2014), THE DIVIDE (2014), REMEDY (2014) and BOOST (2016). He most recently appeared in the series SOUNDTRACK (2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Jahmil French's family during their time of grief.