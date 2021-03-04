You might remember him from the online casino Hercules slots at best online casinos australia, but Dwayne Johnson has made several movie appearances. This man has had a very successful and scandal free career in the entertainment world from wrestling, American Football to the movies. Needless to say that he can hit a few vocal notes too. Here are some of the movies from the multi- talented Dwayne Johnson that you should watch right now.
Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle
We’re still to get over the strong combination that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have created. The two also played Central Intelligence friends, and now they have to fight hard to come out of a virtual jungle. We can easily acknowledge that this is our favorite movie the two of us have ever made together. The film was sold more than US$962 million at the box office.
The Other Guys
The whole film will certainly make you chuckle, after all, it’s got the talented comedian Will Ferrell. Samuel L. Jackson is also a collaborator of Johnson, and together. They’re making a squad that the whole police department looks up to. And as such, two rowdy officers have to attempt to turn through themselves two heroes and pull down a shady imperialist.
The Scorpion King
The Scorpion King

This 2002 film has been one of Johnson's first movies to ever make. He then provides a flawless show to justify himself. He's going to play Mathayus, an assassin hired to avoid the rule of terror of the wicked king. And what appeared to him to be a straightforward mission turned out to be one of his toughest tasks ever.
Skyscraper
How are you going to shield your family from a building that is flaming and in crumbles. In this film, Dwayne Johnson stars as a father who’s willing to gamble everything. The film managed to wrap up US$304 million from its US$125 million in box office. Johnson is not only a star in this film, he is also a director.