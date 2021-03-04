One of the major denunciations WWE gets frequently is that the owners keep bringing back some wrestling superstars from the past for short-term presences. WWE has been calling back former Champions and legends for a long time now. And they have done so on special events that include; Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam. Maybe take some break from playing slots at sites like https://www.australianonlinecasinosites.com/ and give this article your full attention.
However, this has caused a lot of debacle to emerge with some permanent wrestlers not in support of some of these moves. Rivalry has been created because of this, and we are going to share with you the WWE superstars who had issues with part-time wrestlers.
Roman Reigns Take Shots at Brock Lesnar
Road to Wrestlemania we witnessed a lot of drama in the WWE, with Roman Reigns firing shots to the fierce Brock Lesnar. Roman has been at knuckleheads with Lesnar and he has went on and defeated him at SummerSlam in 2018. According to a sports blog at best online casino usa, since they have been on each other’s case up until Roman Reigns said these words;
“Some people need to hear this stuff because this has kind of been a thing. Brock’s not the only part-time guy. But there are a lot of full-time guys that are never gonna, as a collective, reach our potentials if we are dominated in this portion of the year by part-time guys.”
John Cena dubs WWE veteran The Rock a part-timer
Back in 2016, there is no doubt that WWE Talking Smack was getting good publicity from the WWE Universe. On one of the episodes, John Cena had a conversation with WWE veteran JBL with his comments on The Rock dubbing him as a part-time wrestler.
“”I was looking at it through very blinded eyes and I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE and I figured that hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE. And it worked. But I’ve apologized to him in person, I’m on the web for the world to see – I was wrong, he was right. He’s now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, he has transcended this business and I think anything, any time a Superstar can give what he’s given to the WWE, and then transcend the WWE, that’s good for all of us.”