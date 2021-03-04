Maria Cardona: Politics, Humanity, Insanity, Music, Movies & More…
March 4th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@immersed_in_luv Thanks and be safe!
@BadBradRSR That’s awesome. You deserve it. I’ll be catching up on what you’re up to 🤘
@immersed_in_luv You're welcome kiddo... Busy with my shows and be being blessed to be asked to do interviews on others shows too!
Here is where you can see what is going on....
https://t.co/u9TPUBvjcp
@BadBradRSR I’m okay. Im way better today than the past few days so that’s a relief. ♥️ thanks for asking. How are you?