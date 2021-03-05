Here we are, a year since the Covid-19 virus hit our shores with a vengeance, and millions of Americans continue to be adversely affected. Due to a lack of proper mitigation and containment during the previous administration, instead of getting a handle on things the way countries around the world did, we instead have been on a hamster wheel of hospitalizations, business openings and closings, and lapse mandates.
Add to that the inequitable distribution of the first stimulus package, with over $500B going to businesses and persons who had close relationships with members of the previous administration, small businesses and many of the country’s most needy and vulnerable were left out.
Fast forward to 2021 and President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Yes, $1.9T is a lot of money, but it’s the help America needs right now to move forward and flashes a light at the end of the tunnel of the suffering too many have had to endure over the past year. Money to safely reopen schools, money for states and local governments, direct payments into the hands of those who need it most. And the controversial, but necessary and long overdue, increase of the minimum wage from $7.25hr to a more livable $15hr.
Cue the usual suspects (ie. the GOP), who have railed against the package as frivolous, unnecessary, and too big. Acknowledging the American people need help vocally, but short of an insulting counter of a $600B package, there has been little by way of action coming from the right.
The American Rescue Plan narrowly passed the House in a partisan line vote, but thanks to Vice President Harris, her tie-breaking vote means the plan will be up for debate in the Senate. Unsurprisingly, not one GOP member in either chamber, voted to pass the bill. Even with concessions made, like the minimum wage increase being taken out.
If there was ever a time for partisan politics to be put aside for the greater good, it would be now. Especially considering some of the biggest detractors to helping the American people, represent states that are among the biggest recipients of federal assistance. With the knowledge that raising the federal minimum wage to $15hr would raise over 30M people above the poverty level, opponents still refuse. Even though 9 of the states they represent, rank in the bottom 10 of all 50 states, in poverty.
Let’s take a look at some of the most vocal opponents of the relief bill and see how their states rank amongst the rest of the country in poverty, and assistance.
Senator Joe Manchin (D) – West Virginia
Manchin has been adamant about not increasing the minimum wage, even though his own state has a minimum wage of $8.75hr. Currently Manchin’s state of West Virginia ranks fourth in the amount of federal assistance it receives. Getting just shy of $25B annually from the federal government, for an average of $7,283 per person. In welfare recipients, they are at the top of the list, with at least 17% of the state’s 1.7M people on food stamps. With these numbers it should come as no surprise that West Virginia is 45th out of 50 states in poverty.
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) – Tennessee
Oh Marsha, Marsha, Marsha. Against Covid relief package, against an increase in the minimum wage and just recently Blackburn not so eloquently stated that her state ‘does not need a handout.’ Well, that comes as quite a shock considering TN ranks 42nd in poverty, and 13th out of 50 in the number of welfare recipients. With a population of just 6.6M people, Blackburn’s state receives an astounding $76B annually from the federal government. Making TN 19th on the list of states receiving assistance.
Senator Marco Rubio (R) – Florida
Even with a state minimum wage $2.75hr more than the federal minimum, Florida still receives $237B a year, making it 30th in federal assistance. It also ranks at the top in the number of food stamp recipients. Behind California and Texas. With 2.847M people receiving SNAP benefits in Florida, it comes in at #3. Behind California (#1) and Texas (#2). While California does have over 900K more recipients, California also has a population of over 39M residents compared to Florida’s 21M. So, a state with over 17M more people, has less than a million more recipients. Florida also ranks in the top 20 in welfare.
Senator Ted Cruz (R) – Texas
Everything is indeed bigger in Texas. But how does a state that ranks #1 in oil and gas, and is home to billionaire oil barons, end up ranking #2 in food stamp recipients? Despite having 10M less residents than California, Texas is only 300K behind in the number of those receiving food assistance. The country was shocked a few months ago, to see cars lined up for miles at food banks across the state. While in the bottom half of states getting federal assistance, Texas still receives $269B a year from the federal government. For a state that frequently floats secession and values its ‘independence’, that’s a lot of help from the very government they claim they don’t need.
Senator Mitch McConnell (R) – Kentucky
Kentucky ranks near the bottom in areas such as education, but when it comes to government handouts, they’re sitting lofty in the #2 position. Over $70B annually in federal assistance for an average of $9,145 per person. Ranked 47th out of 50 states in poverty, more than 22% of the state population is on welfare.
It is astonishing that these Senators, whose residents would benefit most from the American Rescue Plan, are the most virulent opponents to that relief. Add to that, at least 10 GOP states have state minimum wages that are above the federal minimum wage already. With many slated to increase at least 10% by September of 2021. Showing that even their own state legislatures and constituents know that $7.25 isn’t enough to live on. Which is further proven by the fact that GOP states represent 9 of the bottom 10 out of 50 states in poverty.
Enough is enough. The numbers don’t lie. It’s time these Senators stop fighting against working together and start working for the constituents who trust them to make decisions in their best interests, and for the American people as a whole.
