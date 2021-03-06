Last Stop….The Twilight Zone Show Press Release
“Bad” Brad Berkwitt who hosts the internationally popular The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show and Gord Deppe the Front Man of the highly successful band the Spoons, have joined together to host, Last Stop…The Twilight Zone Show. The Spoons are in their 40th plus year of making hit music.
Berkwitt and Deppe are lifelong fans of both The Twilight Zone and the creator, Rod Serling as a human being.
Each week, the hosts will bring you all things related to The Twilight Zone.
Tune in, subscribe and leave comments.
Click the LINK to their debut show.