Girl: The Time – Ringside Report Classic Song in The Spotlight
March 8th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@islandgirlyme Thanks! Don’t forget to subscribe....
@BadBradRSR It is so hard to believe she is related to that nut job. I really enjoyed her book and this interview. ♥️
@ajwottrich Thanks!
@Euronorth Glad you enjoyed it... @MaryLTrump is truly one of my favorite guests...
@BadBradRSR
B!
Congrats on that great convo you did with Mary L Trump. It beats the 3-4 minute sound bites the mainstream media does. Well done. I know I’ll enjoy going through your archives to hear more episodes with your other guests. Tks!🎙👋🏽