It is that time of year again! My favorite time of year, without question. Spring training for baseball has begun. Over the past couple of weeks, pitchers and catchers reported to start throwing and more recently, the rest of the position players arrived to start loosening up to for the upcoming season.
This year has brought a lot of anticipated excitement for me as a Chicago White Sox fan. Last year the Sox made the playoffs, losing in the first round to the Oakland A’s. Frankly, it was poor management on the part of then Sox manager Rickey Renteria. I never liked the Rickey Renteria hiring. I find it to be a mistake to pick up discarded managers who have no success backing their resume. The Chicago Cubs dumped Renteria just before they hired Joe Maddon and went on the world series run in 2016. The Cubs knew he wasn’t the right guy to manage all that young talent, the Sox did the most White Sox thing ever and hired him in.
The Sox dumped Renteria following the early post season exit and brought in legendary manager, Tony LaRussa. LaRussa had a stint with the White Sox back in the 80’s as manager, then went on to coach the Oakland Athletics to a World Series title and the St. Louis Cardinals to a championship as well. LaRussa has proven himself time after time. But the coach is not getting any younger, let alone being out of the game for a few years, there is doubt in many of our heads as fans as to whether he can mold this team which has strong young talent mixed with some proven veterans, including pitching ace Dallas Heuschel and returning MVP Jose Abreu.
After the first acquisition of LaRussa as manager, we quickly learned of a DUI the coach received earlier in the year. Controversy right off the bat. Like most looking to sweep controversy away from the public eye, the Sox had to make something big happen and did so by picking up two top tier pitchers in Lance Lynn and Liam Hendricks. Quickly Sox fans changed their skepticism to excitement at the additions that looked to show completion of gaps currently in the already talented roster.
The Sox will line up hurlers of Dallas Keuchel, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease and the fifth spot in the rotation is being battled upon by Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez at this point. There is some excitement in the bullpen. Some clearly decent relievers in the mix, but topped by the rocket like arm of Michael Kopech and the designation of closing it down with acquisition Liam Hendricks.
Around the horn defensively, the anchor behind the plate is likely Yasmani Grandal. Returning MVP Jose Abreu will stay fielding at first base. The current estimation in the middle infield lies with Nick Madrigal at second base and arguably the best shortstop in the league in Tim Anderson. Once top prospect in Yoan Moncada will man the hot corner. Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert will control left and center fields, while the battle for left field could be a game day decision between veteran Adam Eaton, Adam Engel or utility man Leury Garcia.
Offensively, the White Sox look to return their reputation of explosive offense behind Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez. The key will be speedsters like Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and Madrigal getting on base and sluggers like Yasmani Grandal to knock them all in. With the lineup projected veteran Adam Eaton in the number 2 hole behind leadoff man Tim Anderson, we will see LaRussa incorporate some small ball in Eaton pushing Anderson over by way of bunt.
The Sox had a strong on base percentage last season, but their overall batting average was a little better than .250. The sox need to play moneyball with this lineup, just get on base any way possible. When things perfectly align with highs, the Sox will route their opponents. But with the highs come lows. Those lows will have us die hard fans calling for people’s heads. If LaRussa can get consistency through waves of the lineup at alternating times and the team stays healthy, the Sox have not only post season as a destiny, they have the Central Division crown in sight. That will not be good enough for many of these players, claiming the goal flat out is winning the World Series.
The talent is there, the managerial skills are there, and this is one of the most complete Sox teams I have seen in many years, including 2005. Looking forward to finding a way to get to the old ball park to enjoy what should be a very exciting season.