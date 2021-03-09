Veteran network correspondent Roger Mudd died March 9, 2021 of kidney failure in McLean, Virginia. He was 93 years old.
Mudd began his journalism career in Richmond, Virginia as a reporter for The Richmond News Leader and for radio station WRNL. He was a primary anchor for The History Channel and became a familiar face on many network news programs, anchoring for CBS News, NBC News, CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press. During the Civil Rights Movement, Mudd anchored the August 28, 1963 coverage of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom for CBS.
Mudd is also remembered for an interview he conducted with Senator Ted Kennedy for a CBS Reports special on November 4, 1979, just days before Kennedy announced his challenge to President Jimmy Carter for the 1980 Democratic Presidential nomination. In addition, Mudd also questioned Kennedy about the unfortunate car crash that occurred at Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts on July 19, 1969. This particular interview helped strengthen Mudd’s reputation as a leading political reporter.
Mudd is the recipient of the Peabody Award for Distinguished Washington Reporting and five Emmy Awards.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Roger Mudd's family during their time of grief.